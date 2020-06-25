Obituary for Mark R. Suel

Mark Raymond Suel, age 54, of St. Paul, passed away on June 11, 2020.
Born and raised in Shakopee, Mark was a man of many talents and interests. He was a natural athlete and excelled at a variety of sports in his youth, winning several boxing and punt, pass and kick awards. He also played hockey and baseball. Mark was an avid outdoorsman and loved boating, fishing and hunting. He was often accompanied in the outdoors by his dog Tilly. Mark was a great cook and a skilled craftsman with a strong mechanical aptitude. He built a canoe, restored a couple vintage bicycles, and could tackle most any fix-it project.
Mark earned a degree in public administration from Minnesota State University-Mankato. His passion for politics and lifelong learning led him to William Mitchell College of Law, where he earned his J.D. degree and subsequently passed the Minnesota State Bar Exam. His professional career included plant management and senior level positions within the energy, and mining and aggregates industries. His expertise included environmental and regulatory affairs, permitting and zoning, renewable resources development, and community relations. He had an excellent grasp of the English language, was a skilled writer, and loved storytelling and spirited dialogue and debate.
Mark was known for his twinkling blue eyes, boyish grin, generosity of spirit, and a propensity for bestowing nicknames on everyone he knew, as a sign of endearment.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Gert and John Suel.
He is survived by siblings Jim, Bill, Mary Pat, Kelly Bishop (Dan), Charlie and Maura; caring friend, Mary; numerous cherished nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
A combined memorial service for Mark and his mother Gertrude will be held at a later date.