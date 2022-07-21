Obituary for Mark S. Langhorst

Mark S. Langhorst, age 60, of Marysville, WA, passed away on June 19, 2022. He was born in Farmington, MN on July 7, 1961.
He is survived by his parents, Roger and Christine Langhorst of Shakopee, Jon and Anne Long of Arizona; children, Derek and (Kate) Langhorst of Washington, and Josie Langhorst of Montana; siblings, David Langhorst (fiancée, Andrea) of Boise, ID; Linea and Bobby Jones of Lapel, IN; Janine Copeland of WA; Colleen Coder of Shakopee; Joshua and Lisa Long of WA; Lisa and Brent Garbarino of WA; grandchildren, Violet and Easton of WA; many nieces and nephews.
Mark struggled with drugs and alcohol for many years. After numerous tries to stay sober, he lost his battle on Father's Day. His struggle is over and he is at peace.
There will not be a service. Many thanks for all the prayers and condolences.
Family of Mark Langhorst