Obituary for Mark Schommer

Mark Schommer, age 80, of Chaska, passed peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 11, at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering starting at 9:30 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 313 East Second Street, Jordan. Live streaming of the mass will also be available by visiting sjbjordan.org and clicking on the Live Stream tab. Father Neil Bakker will preside and acting as urn bearers were Tim, Pete, Sean, and Gene. Mark will be laid to rest at St. John Calvary Cemetery, in Jordan.
Mark William was born on April 29, 1940, in Jordan, to Henry and Theckla (Haus) Schommer. He was the eighth of nine children. The family lived across the street and up the hill by St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Living close to the church, the family formed a strong foundation in God. As a young boy, instead of playing outside, Mark served as an altar boy. Through serving his Lord, he remained dedicated to his faith throughout life. He had a great passion for volunteering at St. Johns with his service to the church choir and painting efforts.
Mark took a strong interest in sports and loved playing basketball and baseball in high school. Mark was extremely proud of his country boys beating the elite teams from the Twin Cities. He graduated from Jordan High School in 1958. After high school, he continued his love of sports in fast pitch softball and bowling.
Mark started picking on the neighbor girl, Sherry Potthast. They eventually started dating and on October 10, 1964, Mark and Sherry were wedded, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. They remained living in Jordan and were blessed with children Sue, Tim, and Pete. Mark and Sherry also were blessed with and welcomed into their family Sean and Mary. Family was always important, and he was most content being home, surrounded by them and friends. Mark and Sherry’s front door was always open to anyone who entered. The Schommer’s home was a safe and fun gathering place for the kids friends. These gatherings brought Mark so much joy. Whenever possible, he loved attending the children’s school events and activities and as a family visiting his sisters, Rosella, Andrinne and Andriette, at the convent. Mark relished becoming a grandparent and cherished each relationship. At the age of 74, he was given another opportunity from God and welcomed Remy to the family.
Following in his fathers footsteps, Mark learned the painting trade. His father taught him well. Upon the passing of Henry, Mark took over the family painting business. For decades, he served clients all around the area, with many of those years alongside his faithful coworker, Ed Briemhorst. Mark also volunteered countless hours to different faith communities, completing their painting projects. Mark was extremely proud just a month ago, to put his brush to work once again and helped complete a painting project at St. John’s Church, alongside his son. Three generations have helped maintain the beauty of St. Johns.
Mark was a humble man with a caring and generous heart. Faith and Family provided the core inspirations for Mark throughout his life.
Forever loved, Mark will be forever missed by wife, Sherry; children, Sue (Eugene) Stifter, Tim Schommer and his daughter, Remy; Pete Schommer, Sean (Renee) Stuke and their children, Dane, Alena, Anneli, Wyatt and Brock; Mary Hoen and her children, Brandon and Richele; siblings, Beth Schommer, twin sisters, Sr. Andrine OSB and Sr. Andriette OSB, Lois (Jim) Kohout; brother-in-law, Arvid Sorenson; other relatives and friends.
Mark is preceded in death by parents, Henry and Theckla; siblings, Ed (Ceil), Estelle (Bert) Cola, Sr. Rosella OBS and Fran.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation
proudly served and cared for the Schommer family.