Obituary for Mark Wilson

Mark Wilson, age 74, of Savage passed on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, after a long battle of health issues.
Mark was born on January 18, 1948. He grew up in Burnsville. After graduating from Burnsville HS in 1966, he was already self-employed in the audio video field while in High School. He studied at the University of Minnesota and Northwestern Electronics Institute.
Mark became involved with the Savage Police Department at the age of 18 and went on to be a Police Officer and then a Detective of Forensics and Criminal Photography for the Savage Police Department until 1975. His attention to detail help solve many cases for the Department. One of the most difficult was a murder case behind the Dairy Queen in Prior Lake.
Mark started Absolute Sound Laboratories in 1966 and at one time employed over 50 people. He later became an Authorized Repair Facility for McIntosh Audio equipment. His love for electronics and sound made a lifelong business for Mark serving the community of wonderful customers for 56 years.
Mark was passionate about animal welfare and always brought home rescue dogs and cats in their final years. His last dog, Rugger passed just several weeks ago.
Mark was very interested in space and the complexity of the universe. He always thought how amazing the possibilities were on what was out there.
Although Mark lived alone all his life, except when taking care of his elderly mother and then his father, Mark was a well liked and very friendly neighbor and friends to people in the Savage community.
He will be missed.