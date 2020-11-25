Obituary for Marlene A. Blenkush

Marlene Ann (Griffith) Blenkush, age 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Ebenezer Ridges Care Center.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Valley Cemetery, Shakopee. Pastor Ray Kruger will preside. Due to Covid-19 restrictions masks and social distancing are required.
Marlene was born October 24, 1937 to David I. and Esther (Bair) Griffith in Tracy, MN. She grew up in the area until the family moved to Shakopee in 1950. Mame attended school in Shakopee graduating from high school in 1955. After graduation she worked at a local rubber company, then worked for Continental Machines, Savage, forty years. She married Eugene Blenkush in June 1959 but later parted ways. Mame loved softball, bowling, golfing, watching sports on TV, and socializing. She also was a member of the Lions Club.
Mame is survived by sisters Marna (Edward) Muelken, Helen Pauly, brothers David, Dennis (Dolores); many nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Kathleen Robinette and niece Cynthia Heinen.
Memorials preferred to Ebenezer Ridges Care Center, 13820 Community Drive, Burnsville, MN 55337.