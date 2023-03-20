Obituary for Marlene Foslid

Marlene Foslid, age 86 of Shakopee, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 11, 2023 at her home in Shakopee.
Marlene was born on November 13, 1936 in Waverly, SD to Charles & Katherine Zerfas (Steffen) She graduated from Marshall HS, MN.
Preceded in death by all six of her siblings and ex-husband, Raymond Foslid. Survived by children Dan (Ginny) Foslid, Anne (Jim Acker) Foslid; Mary (Steve) Blazanin, Michelle (Bill) Kay, Ray (Patty) Foslid, Chris (Robin West) Foslid, 18 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Marlene was a talented, loving, adventurous mother, grandmother, friend, co-worker & volunteer. Her work in finance included many years at the Shakopee School District. She laughed freely & often, hugged unconditionally & well, embraced visitors & never sent them away hungry. She enjoyed a good debate and learning new ideas; She was fiercely proud of her children & grandchildren. She loved connecting with friends and family all over the world through social media and online games.
Visitation Thursday, March 30, 5:30 to 8 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 - 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian burial Friday, March 31, 11 a.m., with visitation one hour before, at Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. South, Shakopee. Luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Shakopee Friends of the Library.
