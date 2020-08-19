Obituary for Marlene J. Vogel

Marlene Judith (Blaeser) Vogel, age 79, of Prior Lake, passed away on August 15, 2020 after a brief illness with cancer.
Marlene was the daughter of Bernard H. “Ben” Blaeser and Gladys M. “Glady” (Schletty) Blaeser. She was a graduate of Our Lady of Peace High School, St. Paul. She married James E. Vogel on July 15, 1961 and recently celebrated 59 years of marriage with him. Her legacy is the beloved family that grew in their love.
Marlene was a passionate advocate for children and for literacy. She worked in education for 15 years as a teacher’s aide, tutor and reading teacher, assisting many challenged young students in learning to read. She was a volunteer reader to children at the Prior Lake library and is remembered by many for the way she made the stories come alive. Her interests also included photography. She took beautiful pictures of people and nature.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Jim; daughters Joan (Paul) Skluzacek and Mary (Robert) Gunn; sons Bernard (Linda), Chad (Judy), Andrew (Dorie), and Anthony (Lynn) Vogel; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jacob) Nielsen, David (Cara), Nicholas and Blake Skluzacek, Audrey and Evan Gunn, Madeline, Rachael and Nora Vogel, Gregory (Mikayla Giles) and Lindsey Vogel, Matthew and Abigail Vogel, Mariah, Jonah, Sophia and Daniel Vogel, honorary granddaughter, Rachel Swanson; great-grandchildren Elodie, Isabel and Henning Nielsen; sisters, Judith (Robert) Kokaisel and JoLynn Blaeser; sister-in-law, Phyllis Blaeser. She had a large circle of extended family and friends who will miss her.
Marlene’s immediate family gathered on Wednesday, August 19 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savage for a funeral Mass. The livestream can be found on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page, or on our website www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com. Interment followed at Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Memorials preferred to the Literacy Matters Foundation, literacymatters.org
