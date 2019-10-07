Obituary for Marlene L. Moen

Marlene L. Moen, age 69, of Prior Lake, passed away at her home on October 3, 2019.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Dorothy Kleeberger; siblings, Howard Duncanson and Mona Porter.
She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Timothy; children, Daniel (Diane) Moen and Jennifer Patrick; grandchildren, Anya, Isabell, Isaiah, Emmanuel, Elijah, Aaron, Ethan, Sarah and Andrew; great grandchildren, Roman and Koda; siblings, Robert Duncanson and Marge Gerhardson, also by other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12 at the Prior Lake Baptist Church, 5690 Credit River Rd SE, Prior Lake with visitation on Friday, October 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the White Funeral Home. 20134 Kenwood TR., Lakeville, MN 55044 (952-469-2723) also one hour prior to service at church. Interment, Spring Lake Cemetery, Prior Lake.
Online Condolences at: