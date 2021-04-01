Obituary for Marlene Rekedal

Marlene Rekedal, age 85, of Osakis, MN, passed away on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Ebenezer Ridges in Burnsville.
Marlene was born on December 19, 1935 in Ashland, WI, the oldest of three children. During Marlenes childhood, her father worked in construction and moved the family from project to project all around the United States. She attended several different schools and in her senior class year, the family moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin where she graduated from High School.
Marlene met her first husband, Jerry Koss in Eau Claire and married a couple years later. Soon after, they moved to St. Paul to explore different career options and to start a family. They raised a family of five (three girls and two boys) during which time Marlene held jobs waitressing, worked in a couple of department stores, the city arsenal and started a career as a nurse as well as several other part-time jobs. Marlenes first husband passed at the young age of 44 leaving her with children still at home and a household to care for.
She met her second husband, Wayne Rekedal in the early 1980s. They both enjoyed horseback riding, traveling and was involved with the Zurah Shriners. After years of membership with the Masons, Marlene and Wayne bought a winter home in Texas and spent many years wintering in Mission, TX and summers in MN.
She resided in Osakis until 2019, then she moved to Friendship Manor in Shakopee.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Jerome Koss, Sr. and Wayne Rekedal; son, Jerry Koss, Jr.; brother, Niles Short; parents, Marion and Lee.
Marlene is survived by her children, Vicki (Craig Bilgrien) Hayes, Kari (Bill) Bigot, Mark Koss and Cher Koss; grandchildren, Joe (Charlotte) Hayes, Michael (Tracy) Buckingham-Hayes, Travis Hayes, Carrie Koss, Samantha Koss, Ryan (Jackie) Bigot, Melissa (Taylor) Nelsen, and Justin Monson; great-grandchildren, Ella, Kate, Jackson, Jacob, Katelynn, Jayden, Isaiah, Noah, Elin and Laurel; sister, Carol (Lee) Coffman; beloved dog, Missy.
Graveside service will be on Saturday, April 3 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 3400 Century Ave N, St Paul. Livestreaming of the service will be on the McNearney-Schmidt Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
