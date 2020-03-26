Obituary for Marlon L. Myers

Marlon Louis Myers passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the age of 62, at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale from a long journey of complications from a terrible motorcycle accident on July 30, 2007.
Marlon was born on December 7, 1957 in Minneapolis. He married Robin on December 3, 1983 at Normandale Hylands United Methodist Church in Bloomington.
He is survived by his loving wife, Robin; his children who he loved very much, Nicole (Sean); Jacob (Kelly); and Tara; five grandchildren, Kensington, Vienna, Maverick, Scarlett, and Vale; mom, Cookie (Dick); dad, Tom (Patty); brothers, Tim (Michelle), Mike (Gloria), Tom (Patti); sisters, Jamie, Amie (James), Megan (Kelly); and other half sisters and brothers; and many aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews; and many friends.
He was a loving and caring man who would help anyone at any time. Marlon was a great mechanic who could fix anything. He worked for Northwest Airlines doing maintenance on airplanes. He enjoyed flying and had a passion for riding motorcycles. He was good with children and loved spending time with them. He cherished his friends and, most of all, his family. Marlon was an all-around kind and wonderful man who will be missed by many.
A big hug and thank you to all caregivers, nurses, and doctors, from home and hospitals, who helped Marlon with his cares and gave Marlon the best quality of life as possible the past 12 ¾ years. Also special thank you to the many friends, including Pastor Chad, who visited Marlon weekly.
We will take comfort that Marlon is at peace (and running) with the Lord and will always remain with us in our hearts forever.
Due to the current health crisis, we are only able to have a small private family service.
Family and friends, if you wish to watch a live stream of Marlon’s service, please go to the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation (Shakopee) Facebook page, and you will be able to watch the service from your home, Thursday, April 2 at 10 a.m.
A Celebration of Life with all family and friends will be planned for a later date. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755
