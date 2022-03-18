Obituary for Marlyn Thompson

Marlyn Thompson, age 70, of Prior Lake, passed on March 1, 2022.
A time of gathering will be held on Monday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake. Interment following at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, at 1:30 p.m.
Born on March 1, 1952, in Buffalo Center, IA, Marlyn Dale was the second of eight children to Willard and Phyllis (Letcher) Thompson. After graduating from Prior Lake High School, in 1970, Marlyn served during the Vietnam War, in the United States Army. Returning from the service, Marlyn began a lifelong passion in auto body repair. This interest also sparked a deep love for Corvettes. He spent most of his career as a semi owner/operator. Marlyn first started with his father operating T & T Trucking and finished his career with Over Night Express.
Marlyn lived a simple life. He is survived by siblings, Douglas Thompson, Jean (Rick Monnens) Thompson-Pauly, David (Bonnie) Thompson, Brian (Kathy) Thompson, Julie (Jerry) Peterson, Danny (Kristin) Thompson, Jan Olson; countless nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends. Marlyn is preceded in death by parents; brothers-in-law, Donnie Pauly and Bill Olson.
Share a message with Marlyn’s family at
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation