Obituary for Marlys A. Erdman

Marlys Ann Erdman, age 87, of Belle Plaine, passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
A visitation was held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Monday, November 7, with a Christian Funeral beginning at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Fish Lake, 20200 Fairlawn Avenue, Prior Lake. Presided by Rev. Dr. Brent Parrish. Marlys was laid to rest at La Salle Lutheran Cemetery.
Preceded in death by parents, Archie and Hulda Pearson; brother, Archie Pearson Jr., and Marvin Erdman.
Survived by children, James (Julie) Erdman, John (Irene) Erdman, Ruth (Ron) Schaefer, Kristine (Steve) Wuorinen, Joel (Tara) Erdman, and Paul (Diane) Erdman; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Faith (Willie) Tietz; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be distributed by the family to the church.