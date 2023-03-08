Obituary for Marlys A. Jacques

Marlys Ann (Weinzierl) Jacques, age 85, of Waconia, formerly of Chaska, died peacefully on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 13, 11 a.m. with visitation 9 to 11 a.m. all at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska, with Father Tony VanderLoop presiding. The casketbearers will be Nick Jacques, Patrick Hidding, Nate Jacques, Josh Williams, Cory Jacques and Brian Hidding. The burial will be at the St. Marks Catholic Cemetery in Shakopee.
Marlys was born August 5, 1937 in Minnetrista Township, to Anthony Sr. and Rosella (Thesing) Weinzierl, one of seven children. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Boniface Catholic Church, St. Bonifacius. She attended St. Boniface Parochial School and Waconia High School. She worked at the local Red Owl as a key punch operator. On April 10, 1956 she married Donald Jacques at St. Boniface Catholic Church. As a city girl, she quickly adapted to farm life. She raised seven children and provided daycare for several grandchildren. She worked in housekeeping for Mount Olivet Rolling Acres. After attaining her CNA certificate, she worked for Carric Cottages in Chaska. She enjoyed playing card games such as SheepHead and 500. She was a member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church and the 1791 VFW Auxiliary, Chaska.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Donald; son, Andrew; daughter, Julie Marie; parents, Anthony Sr. and Rosella; sister and brother-in-law, Laura and Norbert Rademacher; brothers-in-law, Ronald Huber and Kenneth Jacques.
Survivors include her children, Gene (Judy) Jacques, Lois (George) Hidding, Mary (Mike) Williams, Phil (Judy) Jacques, Donna (Tom) Laabs; 14 grandchildren: Nick Jacques, Nate (Sarah) Jacques, Patrick (Cami) Hidding, Jennifer (Brian) Reusch, Emily (Neal) Maxwell, Brian Hidding, Josh (Steph) Williams, Molly Williams, Nichole (Steve) Thuening, Kelsey (Jordan Hasti) Jacques, Cory Jacques, Heidi (Adam) Kaas, Trisha (Michael) Will, Melissa (Ty) Sandene; 26 great grandchildren: Mason, Carter, Emmett; Charlie, Josephine, Frank, Walter, Georgiana, Eleanor; Christopher, Lillian, Timothy, Marian; Andrew, Gemma, Peter Blaise, Perpetua, Anastasia; Micah; Lucas; Maddilynn, Grayson, Paxton; Preston, Lydia; and Waylon; siblings, Tony (Carol) Weinzierl, Myrene (Frank) Whittaker, Jack (Marlane) Weinzierl, Jerry (Sue) Weinzierl, Rich (special friend, RaeAnn) Weinzierl; sisters-in-law, Lucille Huber and Joanne Jacques; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Guardian Angels Maintenance Fund.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.