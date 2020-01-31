Obituary for Marlys J. Hastings

Marlys Jean (Graupmann) Hastings, age 77, of Prescott Valley, AZ, passed away in her home on December 25, 2019, after a short illness.
Marlys was born in Watertown, MN on December 30, 1941. She graduated from Hamburg High School and continued to receive her nursing degree at Sioux Falls, SD.
Marlys married the love of her life, Edward Sayles Hastings, on July 4, 1964. They were happily married 55 1/2 years.
Marlys dedicated her life as a registered nurse. Caring for others was her gift. Marlys first worked in hospitals, then for the last 19 years in Hospice care.
Marlys enjoyed her red hats, playing dice with family and friends and getaways with her husband.
Marlys is survived by her husband, Edward; her children, Terry and Chandra; grandchildren, Breann, Britni, McKenna, Michael; and great granddaughter, Ashtyn. Also by Marlys’s sister, Barbara Miller and brother, Weldon Graupmann, along with other family members and friends.
A memorial in Marlys’ honor will be held later in the Spring of 2020.