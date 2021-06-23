Obituary for Marlys Seibert

Marlys (Wells) Seibert, age 88, of Prior Lake, passed surrounded by her daughters on June 17, 2021, at Mala Strana Assisted Living and Rehabilitation.
A visitation and celebration of life was held on Sunday, June 20 and Monday, June 21, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Prior Lake. Pastor Diana Hunstad presided. Marlys was laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Marlys Eleanore was born on February 23, 1933, in Lisbon, ND to Harold and Emma (Freeberg) Wells. The eighth of ten children, she grew up most of her years in New Brighton, MN. Marlys married Arnold R. Seibert on September 5, 1953. She devoted her life being a mother to Keith, Cindy, Penny and Pam. The Seibert family eventually settled down in Prior Lake in 1970.
Marlys career included cleaning homes, working at Pouliot Designs, as a cook at Hollywood Inn and St. Patrick’s Tavern and Restaurant. Life was the richest as Marlys became a grandma and great grandma. She loved playing cribbage, cards, dancing, and was an avid Minnesota Vikings and Twins fan. Marlys especially enjoyed spending time with her family!
Forever loved, by daughters, Cindy (Bob) Boegeman, Penny (Brad) Borchardt, Pam (Tim) Hauser; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother, Rod Wells; honorary adopted daughter, Donna Puschinsky; sisters-in-law, Marge Wells, Margaret Seibert; best friend, Glory Enger and son Randy; other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by husband, Arnold; son, Keith; siblings, Roy (Betty), Dale (Linda), LD (Em), Loren (Girt), Doris (Roger) Burgau, Maurie, Leone (Chuck) Donner, Myrna Moen and sister-in-law, Sue Wells.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation
proudly served and cared for the Seibert family.