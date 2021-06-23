Obituary for Marna Muelken

Marna Muelken, age 87, of Prior Lake, received her angel wings on June 20, 2021.
A time of gathering will be on Tuesday, June 29, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake and on Wednesday, June 30, one hour prior to the Mass of Christian Burial, at 11 a.m., at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Ave SE, Prior Lake. Fr. Tom Walker will preside. Interment at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.
Five years ago, Marna survived a life changing bout of meningitis. We were so fortunate to have been given these past five years with her. Marna tackled this head on with grace and style, never once complaining or feeling sorry for herself. Throughout all of this, Marna kept her sense of humor and continued to see the world through her beautiful rose-colored glasses.
Marna was born on June 16, 1934, in Tracy, MN, to David and Esther Griffith. She was the oldest of six children, leading by example. Marna grew up in Shakopee and graduated from Shakopee High School. After high school, she swept Ed off his feet, and they married at St. Michael Catholic Church in Prior Lake on August 25, 1956. They then started their life in Prior Lake, where Marna and Ed raised their family.
Marna and Ed had so many wonderful friends and loved happy hours and dinners out with them. She was active in the Prior Lake VFW Ladies Auxiliary and loved her Monday night volunteer job at the VFW serving ice cream on “Burger Night.”
Marna is survived and adored by husband of almost 65 years, Ed. Survived also by her six children and their spouses/significant others, who were honored and lucky to be able to call her their mom, Doug (Chery), Maureen (Jace Mickley), Dan (Lisa), Dick (Emily Murray), Dave (Shelly) and Mona (Todd) Glass. Nine grandchildren who were blessed with the sweetest and most caring grandma, Jeni (Tyler) Peters, Jason (Abby Gadbois), Dani, Drew (Kayla Frandrup), McKenzie (Matthew Sprink), McKayla, Brooke Glass, Bailee Glass and Brody Glass. Three precious great grandchildren, Noah, Ethan, and Clare Peters. Siblings, Dennis (Delores) Griffith, Helen Pauley, David Griffith. Many other loving relatives and friends.
Waiting with open arms to welcome Marna into heaven are her parents; sisters, Mame Blenkush, Kat Robinette and many loving relatives and friends.
Our hearts are broken to see her move on, but heaven just gained a special angel. We love you mom/gram!
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation
proudly cared for the Muelken family.