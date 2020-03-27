Obituary for Martha Buss

Martha Buss, age 89, of Jordan, passed away peacefully, of natural causes, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Olive Branch Estates, in Chanhassen.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be lived streamed on Tuesday, March 31, at 11 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, by visiting sjbjordan.org and clicking on the live stream tab. Condolences can be left at www.ballardsunderfuneral.com and cards can be mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 West First Street, Jordan, MN 55352 and will be delivered to the Buss family.
On February 8, 1931, in Jordan, Martha Marie was born to Gerhard and Mary (Haus) Boeckman. She married John “Jack” Buss in September of 1954; they were blessed with eight children, Mary, John, Joe, Pete, Paul, Tom, Joan and Bill.
Forever loved, Martha will be deeply missed by children, Mary Buss, John (Tricia Carlson) Buss, Joe (Deb) Buss, Pete (Sandy) Buss, Paul Buss, Tom (Monica) Buss, Joan (Kevin) Hennes, Bill (Jenny) Buss; 15 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
There to welcome Martha home in eternal peace is her husband, Jack, parents and siblings.
