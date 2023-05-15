Obituary for Martin C. Loesch

Martin Charles Loesch, age 55, passed away suddenly February 14, 2023 in Hoyt Lakes, MN.
He was born in Minneapolis MN, on February 25, 1967, son of Henry and Hilda Loesch.
Preceded in death by father; Henry and siblings, Patrick, Joan Marie and Mary.
Survived by his two sons, Brandon and Kevin. He is also survived by his mother, Hilda and eight siblings, Virginia Black, Lucille Notermann, Vincent Loesch, Paul Loesch, Rita Hood, Peggy Coleman, Teresa Anderson, Mathew Loesch and numerous nieces and nephews.
A simple service celebrating Marty’s life will be held Monday May 22 at 11 a.m. at St Joachim & Ann in Shakopee. Friends and family welcome. Viewing will begin at 10:30 a.m. The rosary will be said preceding the service. Interment will be in St. Marks Cemetery immediately following.