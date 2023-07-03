Obituary for Marvin Brewer

Marvin Brewer, age 67, member of the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community, Prior Lake, entered the Spirit World on Friday, June 30, 2023 at his home.
Marvin was born in Yankton, SD. He was loyal, courageous, and highly motivated. He loved his family, historical preservation, racing cars, and riding motorcycles. He would want his family to continue to grow and prosper. Important to Marvin was his faith and devotion to Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Marvin is survived by his wife, Tanya; children, Shawn Bielke, Selena Mendolia, Aimee Brewer, and John Brewer King; step-son, Cameron Wilkinson; sister, Susan Brewer; grandchildren, Keegan, Gabe, Aurora, Archer, Tayves, Paris, Styles, Dominque, Naydian, Blessing, Shali, John Jr., Tate, Tucker, and Avangeline; 84 nieces and nephews.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Lois (Pendleton) and Walter Brewer; son, Zachary; brothers, Joseph and William Brewer; sisters, Linda Crosby and Teresa Brewer.
Visitation was Sunday, July 2 from 4 to 8 p.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. East, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, July 3, 11 a.m., at Church of St. Mark, 350 Atwood St. South, Shakopee. Interment Valley Cemetery, Shakopee.
