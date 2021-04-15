Obituary for Marvin H. Gerdes

Marvin H. Gerdes, age 90, of Prior Lake, passed on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at North Memorial Hospital.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 23, at 11 a.m., with a visitation from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Prior Lake, with interment at St. Paul’s Cemetery. Memorials are preferred and will be distributed in Marvin’s memory by the family.
On December 6, 1930, in Belle Plaine, Marvin Henry was born to Emil and Ella (Holste) Gerdes. He grew up on the family farm, taking a strong interest in tractors. Marvin enjoyed playing basketball at Belle Plaine High School, where he graduated in 1948. He proudly served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany for two years. Marvin worked various jobs at Floyd Johnson Cabinetry, Poly Tech and Watson Store Fixtures. He spent 25 plus years as the general foreman in millwork for the Minneapolis School District. Marvin retired in 1993.
Marvin married Donna Mae Klingberg on November 8, 1952. They settled down in Prior Lake and raised four boys, Dave, Kevin, Bruce, and Jeff. In later years, Marvin and Donna enjoyed 31 years wintering in Mesa, AZ. He was an extremely talented woodworker. He was such a proud grandpa and great grandpa.
Forever missed, Marvin will always be loved by wife of 68 years, Donna; sons, Dave (Cindy), Kevin (Diane), Bruce (Kelley), Jeff (DeAnn); grandchildren, Michael (Abbie), Brian (Maria), Sarah (Tony) Middendorf, Maria (Matt) Kearney, Eric (Allie), Sophia, Emma; four great grandchildren; sister, Carol (Joe) Hall; sister-in-law, Dorothy Gerdes; other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by parents; infant siblings, Clarence, Leland Leona; sisters, Adella (Lawrence) Ernst, Arlina (Harold) Baumann, and brother, Vernon Gerdes.