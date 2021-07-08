Obituary for Marvin J. Theis

Marvin J. Theis, age 81, of Shakopee, MN, entered eternal life on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Hennepin County Medical Center, in Minneapolis, MN.
Marvin was born on August 18, 1939, in Shakopee, the son of Lawrence and Anna (Grommesch) Theis. He worked at Gedney's for over 22 years as a factory worker.
Hobbies and interests included a love for bowling, cards, and playing baseball for the Marystown town team. He was an active member at St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church in Marystown, where he ushered for many years. He was also a member of the Shakopee Knights of Columbus.
Marvin was a quiet soul. He had a deep heart for little kids, and would light up with a big smile watching them play.
Visitation Tuesday, July 13, 2021, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., all at St. Mary of the Purification Catholic Church, 15850 Marystown Road, Marystown, MN. Interment Saturday, July 17, 12 Noon, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Marystown. Marvin would have preferred memorials to The Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne.
Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Anna.
He is survived by many cousins and friends.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral, Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Condolences may be shared at www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com