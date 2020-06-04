Obituary for Marvin L. Zinnel

Marvin Lavern Zinnel, age 95, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020 at Chaska Heights, Chaska.
He was born May 29, 1924 in Sweetwater, NE, to Herbert and Ella Zinnel. He attended rural school and graduated from Ravenna High School in 1941. Marvin married Jean Sigler on March 16, 1945. He farmed in Ravenna NE, Sherburn, MN and Worthington, MN until 1969. Leaving the farm he moved to Worthington and in 2013 after Jean passed, he moved to the Minneapolis area to be closer to family. While in Worthington, Marvin worked for Ausum Trucking, U.B.C. Lumber Co. and for Bedford Industries for 20 years until his retirement. In 1973 Marvin's nephews Randy and Rick Pritchard became part of the family after their parents passed. Marvin enjoyed his family, golfing, fishing, dancing, vegetable and flower gardening and traveling.
Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; parents, Herbert and Ella; brother, Eldon, and sister, Elaine.
Those who will cherish his memory include daughter, Sharon Andersen, Chaska and granddaughter, Julie (Rob) Kahlmeyer and great grandchildren, Riley, Paige and Jack; son, Stephen (Darlene), Swea City, IA and grandson, Christopher and great grandson, Tysen, grandson, Tim (Jennifer) Zinnel and great grandchildren, Taevyn, Jaxlee and Trake, grandson, Jon (Lauren) Zinnel and great granddaughter, Sophie; son, Scott (Barb), St. Louis Park, with grandson, Brian (Lisa) Zinnel and great grandson, Levi, grandson, Benjamin and granddaughter, Brittany Duggan and great grandson, James, son, Randy (Kathy) Pritchard, Rosemount with grandchildren, Nick, Justin and Cory; son, Rick (Thuha) Pritchard, Aurora, CO with grandsons, Jack, and great granddaughter, Veha, Dylan and Danny, and Skye, sister Rosetta Luth, Ravenna, NE, sister, Norma (Bill) Vocke, Hazard, NE, brother, Bill, Ravenna, NE, Art, Sun City West, AZ; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.
Benson Funeral Home in Worthington is in charge of the arrangements.