Obituary for Marvin Ryan

Marvin Ryan, lifelong resident of Prior Lake, died suddenly of cardiac arrest on November 4, 2019, at the age of 65. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 15 at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. all at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Avenue SE, Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker will preside and Marv’s great niece, Samairah Mohr-Ryan, will be the urn bearer. He will be laid to rest at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Prior Lake.
On January 15, 1954, Marvin Harold Ryan was born to parents, Patrick and Esther (Monnens) Ryan. He was the second youngest of four children. Being a family of all boys, he and his brothers loved to fish by the wagon bridge on Prior Lake. They also enjoyed deer, pheasant and duck hunting, something they did for many years. As he got older, he enjoyed playing softball, specializing in pitching for many different teams in the Prior Lake city league. Marv also enjoyed listening to the Minnesota Vikings.
Marv was very proud to be the caretaker for over 40 years for St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. He enjoyed caring for the cemetery grounds and took great pride in digging the graves for the parishioners of St. Michael’s. He had a special love for his nephews, niece and great niece.
A simple, kind and generous man, Marv will be sorely missed by his brothers, Roger Ryan, Ronnie Ryan; sister-in-law, Sandi Ryan; nephews, Kevin, Eric, Jeff; niece, Niki; great niece, Samairah and other relatives and friends.
There to greet Marv in heaven are his parents, Patrick and Esther (Monnens) Ryan and his brother, Dick Ryan.
