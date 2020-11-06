Obituary for Marvin S. Magnuson

Marvin S. Magnuson, age 86, of Chanhassen, passed away peacefully on October 30.
Marv was raised in south Minneapolis, graduated from Roosevelt High School and went on to get a degree from the University Of Minnesota. He was in the Navy Reserve for 12 years and had a full career working for the City Of Minneapolis for 30 years. Marv married the love of his life, Pat Durigan, in 1957 and they went on to enjoy 63 years together.
Marv enjoyed fishing, water skiing, snow skiing, jogging, swimming, trips to the cabin, traveling and spending time with family.
Marv was preceded in death by his parents Magnus and Selma Magnuson.
He is survived by his wife, Pat, daughter Julie, son Gary (Angela) and grandchildren Danielle and Grant Magnuson and Tabitha and Luke Mattson. A special thank you to the staff of Riley Crossing and Park Nicollet Methodist Hospice for their wonderful care.
The family is planning a private memorial at the Eden Prairie Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home.
Eden Prairie Chapel 952-975-0400