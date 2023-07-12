Obituary for Marvin W. Stier

Marvin W. Stier, age 91, Moose Lake, died peacefully on Friday, June 30, 2023 in Essentia Health, Moose Lake.
He was born on March 15, 1932 to William and Alma Stier in Belle Plaine where he grew up and attended school in Belle Plaine and later Jordan High School. In 1951, Marvin joined the United States Air Force where he served until being Honorably Discharged in 1955. On July 4, 1953, Marvin married Margaret Tricker. Marvin was a proud member of NRA. He loved collecting guns, woodworking, amateur radio, and playing the concertina.
Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret and his parents: William and Alma Stier.
He will be lovingly remembered by his four sons: Curtiss and special friend, Barbara; Richard and wife Kimberly; Raymond and wife Lesli; and Virgil and wife Lubna; 9 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and special friend, Joan Putney.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be on Saturday, July 22 from Noon until 2 p.m. Military Honors Service in Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski Funeral Home, Moose Lake. Please come and share some stories along with snacks and refreshments while we remember a life well lived.
Arrangements by Hamlin-Hansen-Kosloski
Funeral Home, Moose Lake.