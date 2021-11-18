Obituary for Mary A Bastyr

Mary Alice Bastyr, age 77, of Prior Lake, died peacefully with her family at her side on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at St. Gertrudes in Shakopee.
Mary was born on December 6, 1943, in Veseli, Wheatland Township, to Guy and Anna S. (Simon) Novak. She attended Most Holy Trinity School in Veseli, and married Edward M. Bastyr on December 29, 1958, at Most Holy Trinity Church in Veseli.
Besides much of her time as a homemaker in Prior Lake raising her eight children, Mary enjoyed gardening and was an active member of the Prior Lake Quilting Club. A passion for travel had Mary and Ed visiting Nashville, Tennessee; St. Louis, Missouri; Arizona, Hawaii, and many other states. Their love of polka music and dancing saw them traveling to polka fests in Las Vegas, Mesa, and many more locations.
Mary is survived by her husband, Edward M. Bastyr; children, Edward G. Bastyr (Paula), Michael A. Bastyr, Mary Jean Molohon (Dave), Joseph G. Bastyr (Colleen), Shirley A. Bastyr, Diane M. Bastyr (Daniel), Donna M. Bastyr, and Roger J. Bastyr (Carrie); sisters-in-law, Glorene Novak and Betty Novak; brother-in-law, James Chlan; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Joseph and Albert Novak; sister, Evelyn Chlan; granddaughter, Tierney Bastyr; and great-grandson, Jeff Bastyr.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 20 at 11 a.m. at Most Holy Trinity Church in Veseli with Father John Lapensky officiating. Visitation will take place at church one hour prior to Mass. Burial will occur at St. John Cemetery in Veseli.