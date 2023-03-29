Obituary for Mary A. Lappi

Mary A. (Vogel) Lappi, age 85, of Chaska, died peacefully on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 3, 1 p.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 W. 2nd St., Chaska. The visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. also at the church. The burial will be at Guardian Angels Catholic Cemetery, Chaska.
Mary was born August 24, 1937 in Laketown Township, Carver County, MN, to George and Eleanor (Davidson) Vogel, one of three daughters. Mary was baptized and confirmed at Guardian Angels Catholic Church and graduated from Guardian Angels School in 1955. On July 2, 1960 she married Roger Dols; they had four children. On October 3, 1987 she married Kenneth Lappi at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, Chaska. She worked for E.A. Sween Co. for 25 years and retired. She was a member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church and the Council of Catholic Women.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Eleanor Vogel, husbands, Roger Dols and Kenneth Lappi, daughter, Jean Qualle, brother-in-law, James Eder.
Survivors include her children, Debra (Dalbert) O’Sickey of St. Augustine, FL, Mary (Joe) Plummer of Ellsworth, WI, Jeffrey (Beverly) Dols of Red Wing, MN; 11 grandchildren, Tiffany, Timothy (Chelsi), Thomas (Jessica), Tyler (LaCricia) O’Sickey, Ryan (Holly Koep), Travis (Kelsey) Qualle, Meghan (Wes) Kusilek, Miranda (Brady) Coulson, MacKenzie (Ryan Beer) Plummer, Adam Dols, Kirsten (Taylor) Matzke; 14 great grandchildren; sisters, Jean (John) Glynn of Jordan, Betty Eder of Glencoe; two nephews, Steven (Lori), Terry (Kerri) Glynn, one niece, Joan (John) Collins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are with the
Bertas Funeral Home of Chaska.