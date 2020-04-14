Obituary for Mary A. Potter

Mary A. Potter, age 75, of Burnsville, formerly of Savage, died peacefully at her home, in the presence of her loving family on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Mary was born on March 21, 1945 in Upland, CA to William Gilbert and Lugie Lucille (Taylor) Sanders. She grew up in Oklahoma and settled in Minnesota. Mary worked for Mystic Lake in the finance area of the casino for about 15 years.
Her son, Lamont, suffered a traumatic brain injury in his early 20’s, which left him a quadriplegic. Mary, while also working, became his caregiver for the remainder of her life. Mary was selfless and the two were inseparable. They loved fishing and sports, especially the MN Twins and Dallas Cowboys; there was always a game on at Mary and Lamont’s!
She embraced all who entered her life; you were not a “friend” but a member of her family. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints – her church was her family. She loved attending pow wows to honor her Cherokee heritage and the Minnesota State Fair was always a “must-attend.” In her quiet moments, she enjoyed crocheting. Mary was a true people-person and she will be missed by so very many.
Mary is survived by her son, Alex Lamont McCoy of Burnsville; granddaughter, Shannon Marie Coatney of Belle Plaine; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Mikayla, Landon and Kaydance; many, many family and friends.
Private family services will be held.