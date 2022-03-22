Obituary for Mary Ann Bauer

Mary Ann Bauer, age 85, of Jordan, passed on March 15, 2022.
A visitation was Monday, March 21, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 104 W 1st St, Jordan and Tuesday, March 22, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 313 E 2nd St, Jordan, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 11 a.m. Interment at St. John Calvary Cemetery.
Mary Ann was on October 7, 1936, to Nicholas and Clara (Ruppert) Lambrecht. She attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School through the Eighth Grade, before returning to the duties on the family farm. Mary Ann married Cletus Bauer on November 14, 1953, at St. John the Baptist Church. Settling on a farm, they were blessed with six children.
Mary Ann enjoyed playing cards, canning, cooking, and making wedding cakes. After Cletus passed in 1981, she worked at West End Lanes for many years, enjoyed volunteering at church, blood bank drives and the New Prague American Legion. Mary Ann liked traveling and being active in her grandchildren and great grandchildrens lives.
Forever loved by children, Connie Jabs, Kevin (Chriss Glisczinski), Donald, Duane, Glen (Linda), Dale (Shelly); grandchildren, Paul (Michele) Jabs, Nathan (Sarah) Jabs, Jacob Bauer, Jennifer (Nick) Gerdes, Julia Bauer, Spencer (Emma) Bauer, Sawyer Bauer; eight great grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Jelen; sister-in-law, Maddie Lambrecht; countless nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Preceded in death by husband, Cletus, son-in-law, Ron Jabs; parents; siblings, Harold Lambrecht, Ruth (Roman) Hoofhower, and brother-in-law, Al Jelen.
