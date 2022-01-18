Obituary for Mary Ann (Busch) Doerr

Mary Ann (Busch) Doerr, age 77, of Jordan, MN, passed away on January 16, 2022 at St. Gertrude’s Care Facility in Shakopee, MN.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 313 2nd Street East, Jordan, MN, with Fr. Neil Bakker presiding. Visitation will be held prior to services from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary’s of Marystown Catholic Cemetery.
Mary Ann was born on August 28, 1944 in Shakopee, MN to Gerhard and Lillian (Wenzel) Busch. The youngest of three children, Mary grew up on the family farm just south of Jordan, MN. The family enjoyed spending time together at the cabin on French Lake in Faribault. Mary gained her love for fishing there at an early age. After graduating from high school in Jordan, Mary’s life was enriched when she met Bob Lee Doerr. They were united in marriage on November 28, 1964 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jordan. After their marriage, Bob and Mary started their family in Jordan before moving to Minnetonka, and eventually purchasing a hobby farm in Montgomery. During this time, they were blessed with three children, Dawn, Brad, and Kris. Mary loved being with her family on the farm, raising pigs, cattle, and horses. While in Montgomery, she worked for Munsingwear for 3 to 4 years and in production for Sheldahl for another 5 or 6. Around 1990, when Mary had her first stroke, she retired early and changed the direction in her life.
With her family, Mary loved going on camping trips out to Custer State Park and the Black Hills in South Dakota. She always had a love for fishing and even bought her own boat in her working days. She loved listening to old rock and roll and country music, and she loved being with her family, spending time with her grandchildren, and going out to eat.
A fun loving, family woman, Mary will be greatly missed by her husband, Bob; children, Dawn (Bill) Loftus, Brad (Jodi) Doerr, and Kris (Mark) Raymond; grandchildren, Megan, Melinda, Matt, Marc, Billy, Brandon, Brady, Ben, McKenzie, and Tyler; 11 great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by son, Bobby; parents, Gerhard and Lillian Busch; parents-in-law, Rudy and Sylvia Doerr; brothers, Kenneth and Myron Busch; and brothers-in-law, Kenneth Wendorff and Gary Doerr.
