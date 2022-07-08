Obituary for Mary Burkhart

Mary "Mert" (Hammer) Burkhart, age 91, of Chaska, left us peacefully on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the age of 91, at Auburn Manor Care Center, Chaska, with her family by her side.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 15 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 218 West Second Street, Chaska, receiving friends and family starting at 9 a.m. with funeral mass starting at 10:30 a.m. Private family burial will be at Guardian Angels Cemetery, Chaska.
(Met Rup in Heaven and are dancing together again)
Preceded in death by Robert (Rup) Burkhart, Chris Burkhart, and Alex Hughes.
Mary, aka Mert was well known in the community of Chaska and loved to be with her family. She enjoyed life so much.
Survived by Joe of Chaska, Debbie and Rick Mueller of Apple Valley, Thomas Burkhart of Chaska, Amy and Jim Sandoval of Mustang, Oklahoma. Grandchildren, Steven Mueller (Lauren), Aaron Burkhart (Amy), Jennifer Schanus (Monte), Matthew Burkhart (Nicole), Rachel Burkhart, Alex Hughes. Great Grandkids, Lily and Cooper Burkhart, Deacon Burkhart, Joey Schanus and Morgan Mueller.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.