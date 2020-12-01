Obituary for Mary D. Bright

Mary D. Bright, passed away peacefully at her home in Shakopee, at the age of 57, after fighting a courageous battle of lung cancer for over three years.
Mary D. Bright was born in Starbuck, MN on January 19, 1963. She was the daughter of the late Wayne (Pete) Bright and Muriel (Chevalier) Bright of Morris, Minnesota.
Mary graduated from Cyrus High School in 1981 and graduated from the University of Minnesota Morris in 1986 with a Human Services degree. In 1996 she obtained her Masters Degree from St. Marys, Winona. She began her career of helping young adults at the Sheriffs Youth Boys Ranch in Isanti, MN. In 1989 she began as a Case Manager at Merriam Park Intensive Day Treatment. In 1991 she was promoted to be the Director of the program, and held that position for 20 years. In 2011 she became the Principal of Vessey Leadership Academy. She began working at the Jordan School district in January of 2012, where she was a social worker, along with coaching softball and volleyball. Mary was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Savage.
Mary was an avid sports fan of every level, with season tickets to Gopher Womens basketball, Gopher Womens softball, and the Minnesota Lynx. She loved attending all sporting events from elementary to professional. Her love of helping teens was a passion that never left her. Marys family was of the utmost importance to her, and she spent as many hours as she could with them. Mary also enjoyed organizing trips around the United States with her sisters and friend, Peggy.
Survivors include her mother, Muriel Bright of Morris, MN; brother, Donald of Coon Rapids; brother, Richard and wife Lynn of Cyrus, MN; sister, Bonnie Hyatt of Oakdale, MN; sister, Janelle Bright of Hewitt, MN; nephews and nieces, Casey Bright and wife Kathy of Rockford, MN, and Adam Bright of Wayzata, Jolene Bright Uemura and husband Yuki of Martinez, CA, Wesley (Tracy) of Evansville, MN, Jon Bright of Cyrus, MN, Aaron Bright of Cyrus, MN, Alexander Hyatt of Madison, SD, Heather Hyatt Hertel and husband Jeffrey of Roseville, MN; great-nephews/niece, Quinn, Hudson, James, and Decker; step-nephew/niece, Max and Jocelyn.
Preceded in death by her father, Wayne G. Bright; grandparents, Oliver and Sylvia Chevalier and Wesley and Mary Bright.
Visitation was Monday, November 30 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., all at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage. Interment will be held later at Calvary Cemetery in Morris, MN. Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers were her nephews and nieces, Casey Bright, Adam Bright, Heather Hyatt Hertel, Alexander Hyatt, Jolene Bright Uemura, Wesley Bright, Jon Bright and Aaron Bright.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at