Obituary for Mary E. Gilbert

Mary Edna Gilbert (nee Devoy), age 77, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 15, 2019.
Born July 24, 1942 to Ruth and Kimball Devoy. Mary grew up in Shakopee with her sister, Ruthie, her brother, Kimball, and eventually, Frederick (Sky) Weiland, who married Ruth in 1958.
A graduate of St. Catherine University, Mary had a deep Catholic faith and enjoyed the community at Nativity of Our Lord, where she worshiped regularly. She had a passion for the Irish Tenors, and with her best friend Cathy Messina, she channeled that love into volunteer work organizing benefit concerts for Cradle of Hope. She was also an active member of the St. Thomas Academy Mothers Club.
She is preceded in death by parents, Kimball Devoy, and Sky and Ruth Weiland.
Survived by daughter, Laura Herlihy (husband, David); son, Patrick Gilbert (wife, Suzanne) and grandsons Tommy and Andy, who brought her much joy in her last years; her amazing sister, Ruth Rich, devoted to her care over the past few years; brother, Kimball (wife, Luz) Devoy, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren.
Mary spent her last months at The Willows of Ramsey Hill, where she received love, respect, and comfort from a host of aides, nurses and other individuals. Her family sends a special thank you to these caretakers, who are too many to name (but you know who you are). Your work is so important, and so appreciated. You have changed our lives for the better.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Cradle of Hope: https://cradleofhope.org/.
Funeral service was held on Monday, August 19, at 10:30 a.m. at Nativity of Our Lord Church, 1938 Stanford Ave., St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to service.Interment was held at the Catholic Cemetery in Shakopee.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt
Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at