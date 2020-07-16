Obituary for Mary E. Goetz

Mary Ellen Goetz, age 84, of Shakopee, died Monday, July 13, 2020, at her home.
Mary was born November 9, 1935 to Wilmar and Florence (Schroers) Engel in Shakopee. She married Walter Goetz on June 26, 1954 at St. Nicholas Church in Carver. Mary served on numerous boards and committees, including: SACS, Rosary Society, Shakopee Hockey Association, Shakopee Public Schools, Cub Scouts, and Girl Scouts and volunteering at St. Francis Hospital along with working part time as a Pharmacy Technician in the Snyder Pharmacy.
Mary was also very active in her piano studio for 16 years and was a member of the Minnesota Valley Music Teachers Association, Minnesota Music Teachers Assoc. and the New Jubilee Singers (Harmonettes). Mary also served generously with her time at church, having been a choir member for more than 60 years, and serving as a Cantor and Accompanist at St. Mary's Church. Mary especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her husband, Walter; children, Clayton (Linda), Karla Stenson, Jason (Sheila), Craig (Tammy), Kevin (Tracy); grandchildren, Westin (Dorina) and Michaela Goetz, Mary Determan, Michael and Marshall Stenson, Nicholas, Luke and Andrew Goetz, Gavin and Griffin Goetz, Brynn and Tatum Goetz; 5 great-grandchildren, Noah and Benjamin Horsnell, Jenna Determan, Micah Grace Goetz, and Olivia Joy Goetz; brothers, Wilmar (LouAnn) Engel, Kenneth (Sharon) Engel; sister-in-law, Joan (Bob) Moody; brothers-in-law, Richard Goetz, Bruce (Patty) Goetz; aunt, Barb Hauger; many friends, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilmar and Florence Engel; parents-in-law, Clarence and Myrtle Goetz.
Visitation is Thursday, July 16, from 8:30 to 10 a.m., at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial is Thursday, 10:30 a.m. at Church of St. Mark, 350 S. Atwood St., Shakopee. *Social Distancing will be observed, and masks are recommended. Presiding will be Reverend Erik Lundgren. Interment Catholic Cemetery. Memorials preferred to MMTA.
