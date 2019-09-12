Obituary for Mary E. Schweich

Mary Elizabeth (Feldman) Schweich, of Prior Lake, passed away September 9, 2019, at the age of 61. A devoted wife, mother and friend, Mary made the most of every day and will be missed deeply by all who knew and loved her.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (4565 Pleasant St. SE) in Prior Lake. Mass of Christian Burial is Saturday, September 14 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church (16400 Duluth Ave. SE) in Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker will preside, and Mary’s nephews will act as pallbearers; Thomas Feldman, Joseph Hurley, Alexander Madson, Daniel Schweich, Jack Schweich and Samuel Schweich. Mary will be laid to rest at Credit River Cemetery.
On February 21, 1958, Mary Elizabeth Feldman was born to parents, Albert and Rita (Malecha) Feldman. Mary loved growing up on the family farm in Credit River where she developed a strong work ethic that served her well throughout life. After graduating from Prior Lake High School in 1976, Mary attended St. Catherine University in St. Paul and earned her bachelor’s degree in business. Mary put this degree to work soon after graduation at Mrs. Feldman’s Desserts, a company she co-founded with her sister Cindy and later sold.
As a young woman, Mary was asked out on a date by Greg Schweich, another lifelong resident of Prior Lake, when he was home from college for Christmas Break. After dating for five years, Mary and Greg married on August 16, 1980 and have resided in Prior Lake ever since. Their marriage was blessed with three beautiful daughters, Sarah, Maria and Hannah, all strong women that Mary claimed to be her proudest accomplishments.
A close family, the Schweich’s loved spending time on and hosting friends at the lake. Mary had an open-door policy at her lakefront home where it was common for impromptu gatherings to grow to 50+ people and to see Mary turn strangers into friends with her generosity and inclusive nature.
Greg and Mary enjoyed life on the go and kept a full social calendar of Viking games, college football road trips, country music festivals, various civic commitments and all things fun. They loved to travel, especially to the British Virgin Islands where they would sail from port to port. Partners in life and business, Greg and Mary built an integrated real estate company in Prior Lake that leveraged Mary’s marketing skills and 25 years of experience as an agent.
An infectious optimist, Mary viewed the good in the world. Her determination and drive could only be bested by her huge heart and selflessness. As a wife, she demonstrated the meaning of commitment and love. As a mother, she taught her daughters the importance of education and hard work. As a friend, she shared how to live life to the fullest.
Left to carry on Mary’s legacy is her husband, Gregory Schweich; daughters, Sarah (Ion) Skillrud, Maria Schweich and Hannah (Nate) Hanson; grandkids, Jack, Eloise, Henry and Olivia; father, Albert Feldman; siblings, Joe Feldman, Cindy (Paul) Hurley, Carol (Norm) Madson and Chuck (Sanna) Feldman.
Mary was greeted in Heaven by her mother, Rita Feldman and sister, Marge Feldman.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, Prior Lake BallardSunderFuneral.com