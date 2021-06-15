Mary Ellen Guettler, age 84, of Waconia, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at New Perspectives Senior Living in Waconia.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 East 1st St) in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the mass at the church. Luncheon will be served directly after the mass. Inurnment will follow the luncheon at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery in Cologne. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Mary Ellen was born June 26, 1936 in Victoria, MN, the daughter of Florian J. Tschimperle and Marie Ann (Boll) Tschimperle. Mary was the youngest of five children. She attended St. Victoria Catholic Grade School and later, Chaska High School. On September 6, 1958 Mary Ellen was united in marriage to Stan Guettler at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria. Their sixty-two year union was blessed with five children.
Post high school, Mary took a bookkeeping course. Her organization and talent with numbers led her to handle the finances of the family businesses, Cologne Milling Company & Hamburg Clark Feed Mill, for over twenty years. Mary had a deep, abiding, and enduring faith which sustained her and her family throughout her life. She was a selfless caregiver to all she met - family and friends alike. She always knew what to say to make you feel loved. Mary was a skilled cook, baker, and hostess. Everyone who came to her house felt welcomed and left well fed.
After retirement, she and her husband became snowbirds, finally settling in Mesa, AZ in 2006. All their kids and grandkids enjoyed visiting them in Mesa and made countless memories by the pool, sharing a meal, or just sitting outside talking on their patio overlooking the pond. Above all, time spent with her family was her greatest pleasure. Mary was thoughtful, loving, and had a mischievous sense of humor. Her smile lit up the room and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Stan; parents, Florian and Marie Tschimperle; brother, Chuck Tschimperle; sisters, Evangeline (Urban) Kerber, Luverne (Harold) Weber, Betty (Howard) Walter.
Mary is survived by her loving family: children, Brenda (Steven) Ness of Excelsior, Becky (Bob) Neuman of Chaska, Beth (Kevin) Lafeber of Woodbury, Barry (Lara) Guettler of St. Paul, Brock Guettler of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Eric (Hayley) Ness, Ethan (Lindsey) Ness, Amy (Michael) Soderlind, Peter Neuman, Mark Neuman, Andrew Neuman, Philip Lafeber, Colleen Lafeber, Brennan Lafeber, Elizabeth Lafeber, Soren Guettler, Mia Guettler, Marie Guettler; great-grandchild, Madeline Ness; sister-in-law, Nancy Tschimperle of Edina, Jeanne Chevalier of Bloomington; brother-in-laws, James (Jan) Guettler of Portland and Michael Guettler of Holt, MI., nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
