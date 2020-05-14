Obituary for Mary Frances Walker

Mary Frances (Lawson) Walker, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 at the Brookdale Edina Senior Living Residence, at the age of 80.
She was a long time resident of Prior Lake. Preceded in death by husband C. Stewart Walker. Survived by husband, Gary Winsor; sons, Lance (Heather) and Grant (Rachel); and granddaughters, Megan and Hazel.
Mary Frances was born in Hannibal, MO and graduated from the University of Missouri. She was an elementary school teacher in the Prior Lake Savage Area School District for twenty six years until her retirement in 1997. Post retirement she enjoyed traveling with friends and family to destinations around the world - particularly her favorite place London, England.
Faith, education, friends, and family were very important to her. She was an active volunteer with her church and various community education efforts.
Mary Frances cherished spending time with her family, friends, and dogs, along with being an avid reader.
A celebration of Mary Francess life will be announced at a later date. Memorials preferred to the Minnesota Zoo. Donations@MNZOO.org or Mail to: MN Zoo Foundation 13000 Zoo Blvd. Apple Valley, MN 55124