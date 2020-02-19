Obituary for Mary G. Busse

Heaven became more beautiful on February 16, 2020. Mary G. (Aulwes) Busse passed away at Friendship Manor in Shakopee.
Mary was born June 22, 1926 in Minneapolis to Fredrick and Cecilia Aulwes. She married LeRoy "Whitey" Busse on July 16, 1949. They had seven children. They moved to Prior Lake in 1963. Mary worked for many years as a cashier for Red Owl in Prior Lake. She was a life time member of the Ladies Auxiliary 6208.
She was preceded in death by parents; husband; son, Chuck Busse; brothers, sisters, nephews, and friends.
Survivors include: her children, LeRoy (Pam) Busse, Richard Busse, Mary Anne Singewald, Nancy (Joe) Knox, Susan Busse, and Laura (David) Buswell; daughter-in-law, Cindi Busse; sister-in-law Margaret Busse; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and best friend, Liz.
We would like to thank the staff at Friendship Manor Nursing Home, for the love and kindness they gave our mother while she lived there.