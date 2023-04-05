Obituary for Mary H. Klehr

Mary H. Klehr, age 76, of Shakopee, entered eternal life on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at NC Little Hospice in Edina.
Mary was born in New Prague, on January 22, 1947 to Wilfred and Mildred (Ruhland) Baltes. She was raised in Jordan with her sisters, Polly and Bonnie. Shortly after graduating from Jordan High School, she met Joseph Klehr who she went on to marry. They built their forever home in Shakopee where they raised their three children, Mike, Kim and Mark. Joe and Mary eventually welcomed three grandchildren into their family and were passionate about attending any sports and school events of theirs. Their home was a common family gathering spot where Mary loved to cook, bake and garden. On top of her hobbies, Mary worked at Edward Jones for almost 40 years. She only recently retired and welcomed a great-grandson that she got to enjoy spending time with. Mary left an impact on anyone she met and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; parents, Wilfred and Mildred Baltes; son-in-law, Jay Hansen; sister-in-law, Rosie (Ed) Scheffler; brothers-in-law, John Shea; Joe Steinmetz, and John Schneider.
She is survived by her sons and daughter, Mike (Tracee), Kim Hansen (Lee Blume), and Mark; grandchildren, Matt Klehr (Kali), Mya (Michael) Chance, and Mason Klehr; great-grandson, Owen Chance; sisters, Polly Schneider, and Bonnie (Steve) Barnd; sisters-in-law, Donna Shea, Marilyn Steinmetz, and Eileen (Jim) Theis.
Visitation was Tuesday, April 4, from 4 to 7 p.m., and Wednesday, April 5, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., both at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, 11 a.m., at Church of St. Mary, 535 Lewis St. S., Shakopee. Interment Catholic Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at