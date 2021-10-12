Obituary for Mary H. Siegfried

Mary Helen (Egan) Siegfried, age 74 of Chaska, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2021 at NC Little Hospice in Edina surrounded by family.
Mary was born on December 6, 1946 in Minneapolis and was preceded in death by parents, Isabelle and Lincoln Egan; sister, Madonna Egan.
She is survived by her husband, John Siegfried; children, Kristin Alcindor, Jeffrey Siegfried (Boonsak Chantavorn), Shannon (Stephen) Floe; grandchildren, Kaden, Kenzie, Jonah, Ruby and Grace.
Mary grew up in South Minneapolis and graduated from the Academy of Holy Angels. Mary and John met while attending the University of Minnesota and married on May 4, 1968 in Richfield. They owned J’s Family Restaurant in Chaska for 22 years. Mary focused on running the front of the house, creating a welcoming atmosphere with heartfelt service. She took great joy in getting to know the wide range of customers and staff. After two decades in the restaurant business, Mary worked at St. Francis Capable Kids therapy clinic as a receptionist and office manager. She welcomed the young patients and their families with a huge smile and open arms, served as a loving mother figure, and helped keep the office in order with her impeccable organizational skills. In addition to these roles, Mary was an active volunteer throughout her life. She willingly served in numerous volunteer roles in School District 112, at local churches, and was also an active member of the Chaska Community Choir for many years. Mary loved family more than anything. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, daughter, sister, and friend, and was most happy when she was surrounded by family or when she was able to help someone else in need. She lived a life of caring and service. She loved gardening, bicycling, going for walks, tending her birdfeeders, bowling, watching and vigorously supporting Minnesota sports, and traveling. She will be dearly missed by those whom she has touched throughout the years and will live on in our hearts and memories.
A memorial service and interment of ashes will be held at St. Victoria Catholic Church in Victoria, MN in December 2021.
Funeral arrangements are with the Bertas
Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chaska.