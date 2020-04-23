Obituary for Mary J. Bahr

Mary Jane "Sis" Bahr (Eder) age 96 of Chaska, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at The Fountains of Hosanna in Lakeville.
Mass of Christian Burial and burial, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, will be held at a later date. Mary will be cremated and then buried next to her late husband Franklin (Bud) Bahr.
Mary was born December 1, 1923 in Chaska, the daughter of Herbert and Loretta Eder. On April 30, 1943 she was united in marriage to Franklin E. Bahr, in Corpus Christi, TX.
Mary was a homemaker and a loving, supportive wife. She had five children: Nancy, Cary, Jane, John and Jim. She was a dedicated mother, who displayed; love, generosity, honesty and strength. She lived a full and healthy life up until one month before her death. She participated in many activities with her family, who loved her deeply. She was an avid sports fan, her favorite being the Vikings and the Twins.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Bud; parents, Herb and Loretta Eder; brothers, Pat and Jimmy Eder; sister, Judy OConnell; and grandson, George Holmes.
Mary is survived by her loving family; children, Nancy Bahr of Richfield, MN, Cary (Stuart) Kinzler of Sierra Vista, AZ, Jane (Dennis) Rocheleau of Lakeville, John (Debra) Bahr of LasVegas, NV, Jim (Rhonda) Bahr of Prescott, AZ; grandchildren Jeff Jensen, Kari Jane (Daryl) Guthmiller, Sara (Koscha) Bahr; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com.