Obituary for Mary J. Newbour

Mary Johnson Newbour, age 67, of Prior Lake, passed away on July 31, 2020 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.
A time of gathering to celebrate Mary's life will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home in Prior Lake.
Mary will be missed by her husband, Buford Newbour; son, Bo Newbour (Ashley Miller); daughter, Stefani (Alex) Fischels; grandchildren, Bentley Newbour and Tegan and Jacky Fischels; siblings, Dale (Patty) Johnson and Paul (Sharie) Johnson; and many other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harlen and Ione (Olson) Johnson; brother, Harlen Johnson Jr.; and sister, Julie Johnson.
Arrangements are with Ballard-Sunder Funeral Home & Cremation, Prior Lake.