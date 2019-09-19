Obituary for Mary J. Rockwell

Mary Jane Rockwell, age 97, formerly of Shakopee, passed away on August 28, 2019 in Beaufort, SC where she lived for the last year of her life, near her son, David Rockwell and his wife, Judith.
While there, she was able to enjoy visits with her three grandchildren, Jessica, Aaron and Ashley who live in the same area.
She is also survived by her brother, G. Jack Heiserman, his wife “Dusty” and their four adult children, Leslie Heiserman, Grace Heiserman Steele, Jean Heiserman Brannon and James Heiserman.
“Jane” is preceded in death by her husband, Duane “Rock” Rockwell and daughter, Elizabeth “Libby” Rockwell and older sisiter, Kathrine Heiserman Gardner.
Jane was born to George and Marie Heiserman on July 4, 1922 in Leed, SD and spent most of her early years on her family’s ranch in western South Dakota. She attended Black Hills Teachers College where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in education. She met and married her husband, Rock, while teaching in Milbank, SD, where he was a station agent for the Milwaukee Railroad. Not long after their marriage, they relocated to Shakopee where Rock continued to work for the railroad, retired and lived until his death in 1982. A cancer survivor from her early adult life, Jane spent 60 years in Shakopee raising a family, teaching in both the Eden Prairie and Shakopee school systems and working in the First Presbyterian Church of Shakopee.
A memorial service is planned for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 21 at the First Presbyterian Church of Shakopee, with interment to follow along side of her husband and daughter at Valley Cemetery in the early afternoon after the service. Memorials, if desired, may be specified for the First Presbyterian Church of Shakopee in her name.