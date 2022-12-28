Obituary for Mary Jane C. Keep

Mary Jane C. Keep, age 90, of Prior Lake, entered eternal life on December 16, 2022, at Shakopee Friendship Manor, with her daughters at her side.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 6, at 11 a.m., with a time of gathering one hour prior, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 16400 Duluth Avenue SE, Prior Lake. Father Tom Walker will preside with urn bearers of grandchildren, Nick and Natasha. Interment will be at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.
It was on August 16, 1932, Mary Jane Catherine graced this world to Harry and Stella (Lee) Keep. Born and raised in St. Paul, she began a life filled with deep faith in serving her Lord and church. Mary Jane too filled her time on earth with music and being dedicated to her beloved family as a mother and grandma and devoted friend.
Mary Jane was extremely proud of attending and graduating in 1950, from St. Josephs Academy. It was here, her love for music intensified as a performing artist. Mary Jane participated in choir and began playing the accordion. She took this passion and served as a choir director in several parishes throughout the years. It was singing for her Lord and being an active member of the church that gave her the greatest joy.
Life was enriched for Mary Jane being introduced to Joseph Deponty, through the priest at St. Mary Catholic Church, in St. Paul. They began an adventurous life together, wedding on September 1, 1950, it was the first wedding at Holy Family Catholic Church, in Citrus Heights, CA. Mary Jane and Joe accepted positions in the space program with Aerojet. This experience then took them to Florida working at Cape Canaveral. Mary Jane brushed the arms of many of the greatest astronauts, even John Glynn. In the late 1960s, Mary Jane returned to Minnesota, with her four children following, to care for her parents. Mary Jane then began a 20-year career working for Northwestern Bell, as a telephone operator and the Secretary for the Communication Workers of America Union 7201. Mary Jane was a strong, independent woman who worked hard as a single mother to continue providing for her children.
After retiring, Mary Jane fulfilled a lifelong dream of working at Disney World. To many, she became known as Grandma Mickey Mouse. When her grandchildren needed a nanny while their father traveled abroad for work, Mary Jane dropped everything to move back to Minnesota to care for them. Taking them to and from school, all of their sports commitments, and being their biggest cheerleader. Life was best being surrounded by family and friends. Mary Jane treasured time spent with her children and grandchildren at the Minnesota State Fair, making it an annual tradition filled with their fondest memories. She continued the lifelong tradition of exploring the Pine Tree Apple Orchard and attending many of the festivities in St. Paul, with her family. Mary Jane was also a committed friend, especially to Vim and Alice Mueller. She and Alice spent countless mornings having breakfast and then trying their luck playing bingo, at Mystic Lake. It was from these outings that she became known to the community as the Flag Lady. For Mary Jane and Alice to find the car easier in the big parking lot, she attached American flags to her car. These flags also represented her commitment to her country and being active in local and state politics.
Mary Jane was a caregiver and guardian angel, especially to the residents at Prior Manor. She was proud of her Irish heritage. Mary Jane started each morning with a cup of coffee and saying her prayers for those that needed help. Over the last five years, Mary Jane received so much love and compassion from the staff at the Shakopee Friendship Manor, where she lived out the rest of her time.
Eternally missed, Mary Jane will be forever loved by children, Catherine Deponty, Steven Deponty, David (fiancee Cathy) Deponty, Gina Deponty; grandchildren, Gina, Tiffany, Stella, Steven Jr., Stephanie, Alina, Miles, Nicholas, Natasha; many great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; sister-in-law, Shirley Keep; best friends, Vim and Alice Mueller; other relatives and friends.
Greeting Mary Jane in eternal peace are her husbands, Joseph Deponty and Henry Kokars; son-in-law, Richard Henkemeyer; daughter-in-law, Cindy Deponty; brother, Richard Keep; and parents.
Share a message with Mary Jane's family at
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation