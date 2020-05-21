Obituary for Mary Jane Elizabeth Ruppert

Mary Jane Elizabeth Ruppert, age 95, died in Ft. Mill, SC May 15, 2020.
Born in Shakopee, April 28, 1925 to Henry J. Tieben, Sr. and Hazel (Dunham) Tieben, “Jane” lived an extraordinary life.
The day after graduating high school, she boarded a Minneapolis bound bus for her newly landed job as an accountant at Northwestern National Bank then on to Miami, Florida to work in the Civil Service during WWII. She married her lifelong husband, Raymond F. Ruppert of Jordan, MN, on May 8, 1945 and they set up their first of many nests in Minneapolis.
Together, they raised their children Anne Marie Rachelle; Mary Jo Kathryn; and Julia Alison while moving from the midwest to the east coast all the while seeking out the environmental and cultural richness of the areas they lived in. Jane’s dedication and commitment to her husband, children, family and friends remained constant throughout their travels, and always with style.
Her ongoing love and appreciation of the arts and home led to her later career as a real estate agent in Summit, NJ. She was the sole metro New York/New Jersey relocation specialist for Amerada- Hess Corporation executives and their families, and held her real estate license until the day she died.
She is survived by her children, Anne Marie (Kevin) Gover of Alexandria, VA, Kathryn Newell of San Antonio, TX, and Julie (Joe) McGuirl of Ft. Mill, SC; grandchildren Marc Beverly, Joalton Newell, and Justin McGuirl; two great-grandchildren, Logan and Sierra Beverly, and the wealth of family and extended family, particularly niece, Judy (Jim) Case who was as a life-long daughter/sister/friend.
Preceded in death by parents, Henry J. Sr. and Hazel Tieben; husband, Ray Ruppert; brother, Henry J. Jr.”Bud” and Barb Tieben; sister, Lorraine and Ed Fonnier; and beloved granddaughter, Lauren M. Beverly.
We will forever remember your joy of life, beautiful laughter ringing the skies, and loving embraces wrapping us like a sweet blanket.
Private family services will be held, with Mass of Christian Burial Friday, May 22, 10:00 a.m. at Church of St. Mark, Shakopee. The live stream of the service can be found on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page or on our website, under the “tribute wall” tab of Mary Jane’s obituary. Interment St. John Calvary Cemetery, Jordan, MN.
Arrangements with McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, Shakopee, 952-445-2755.
Condolences may be shared at