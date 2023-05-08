Obituary for Mary Jane LaPlant

Mary Jane LaPlant, age 75, of Jordan, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 1, 2023.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 11 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation (104 1st St. W, Jordan). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12 with visitation from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (313 2nd St. E, Jordan) with Fr. Neil Bakker presiding. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Jordan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated in Mary Jane’s honor to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and Concordia Classical Academy, North Mankato
Mary Jane was born on February 17, 1948 in Shakopee, to Neil & Irene (Hartman) Eischens. She was the 5th of 11 children and the first girl in the family. Growing up, Mary Jane attended St. John’s Catholic School and eventually graduated from Jordan High School in 1966. She was a caretaker at an early age, always watching over her younger siblings. She loved chumming around with her best friend, Jeanne, while growing up, and was always staying active. She liked to play sports and was an excellent catcher in softball, even though there weren’t organized sports for girls at that time.
After her graduation, Mary Jane went on to further her education and become a beautician. Even though she didn’t officially graduate, she did become the neighborhood and family hairdresser for many years. She also did daycare for her kids and others in the family and in the Jordan community, and when her kids were in school, she became a special education bus driver for the Jordan school district from 1986 until her retirement in 2018.
Family was integral to Mary Jane throughout her life, and she began her own with her first son, Kyle, in 1971. A couple years later, she met Henry LaPlant on a blind date at the State Fair. Things went well, and Henry decided to surprise Mary Jane by introducing his parents to her on their second date! Not too long after, Henry and Mary Jane were united in marriage on April 20, 1974 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jordan. Together, they expanded their family with three more kids, LeRoy, Katie, and Anne. Mary Jane and Henry opened the door to their home to everyone, generously welcoming to the whole neighborhood. There would always be fresh baked goods and games to play at the LaPlant household. The kids were allowed plenty of freedom to roam about town growing up as Mary Jane had eyes everywhere–she always knew what they were getting up to! Mary Jane was a second mom to many people in the Jordan community and eventually became a proud Granny. When asked what her favorite accomplishment in life was, she proudly said, “being grandma.” She established herself as the “kissing Aunt” in her family, not hesitating to plant a wet smooch on all of her nieces and nephews. If they wiped it off, shed follow up with, “You’re just rubbing it further into your heart.” Auntie Jane was the best godmother you could ask for and cared deeply for her godchildren, Patti Huss, and Becky and Tim Eischens.
Mary Jane was a rock in the Jordan Community. She participated in community theatre (known for her Cowardly Lion cry), helped cater for Genos, was president of the VFW Auxiliary for some time, was involved with the Jordaness Lions and MN Citizens concerned for life, helped lead Memorial Day services at local cemeteries, and loved everything and everyone in Jordan!
Mary Jane also enjoyed her motorcycle rides with Henry, loved storms, was an avid card-player, and was a huge fan of everything her children were involved in, be it sports, concerts, theatre, and music.
A true matriarch, Mother Superior of her family, and always generous, welcoming, and loud, Mary Jane LaPlant is loved and will be greatly missed by her children, Kyle (Genary) LaPlant, LeRoy (Emily) LaPlant, Katie LaPlant, and Anne (Dan) Read; grandchildren, Madison Jane LaPlant, Jake LaPlant, Levi LaPlant, Ezra LaPlant, Judah LaPlant, Oliver Read and Evelyn Read; great-granddaughter, Caroline; siblings, Tom Eischens, Bob Eischens, Mike (Cheryl) Eischens, Pete Eischens, Carol Schaper, Jim (Sharon) Eischens, Beth (Jay) Sybilrud, and Joe Eischens (Patty Sullivan); sister-in-law, Colleen Eischens; and many other loving nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Mary Jane will be reunited in heaven with her husband, Henry John LaPlant; parents, Neil & Irene Eischens; brothers, Ken and LeRoy Eischens; sister-in-law, Darlene Eischens; and best friend, Jeanne Hartman.
The Lord gives and the Lord takes away. Blessed be the Name of the Lord. Let us give thanks to God our Father through Jesus Christ for our sister, Mary Jane.
