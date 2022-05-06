Obituary for Mary Jean

Mary Jean’s life came to a peaceful conclusion on May 1, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 83.
She is preceded in death by parents, Anton and Mary Lemand and husband, Dan Jean.
She is survived by children, Lisa Ryther and Tom (Katie) Ryther; grandchildren, Evin (Ashley) Moore, Ian (Kaili) Moore, Colin (Brandee) Moore, Sarah Ryther and Mary Ryther; as well as great-granddaughter, Luella Mary Moore.
Mary was born in St. Louis, MO, but she called Minnesota her home since the 1970’s. Mary and Dan, in 29 wonderful years of marriage, accomplished many things, such as traveling the world, excelling in their careers at Physical Electronics and being active members of their church. However, no accomplishment was as important as their lives with one another.
Mary was a very warm, fun-loving person who will be very deeply missed by all who knew her.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Pax Christi Church, 12100 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie on Wednesday, May 11 at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m., with a reception following the service. Private burial will follow at Dawn Valley Memorial Park in Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, people are encouraged to donate to a charity of their choice.
Dawn Valley Chapel 952-941-7686