Obituary for Mary Jo McKenzie

Mary Jo McKenzie, age 84, of Shakopee, died on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Emerald Crest in Shakopee.
Mary Jo was born on October 25, 1937 in Glencoe, the daughter of Henry and Frances (Bednar) Zajicek. She married Allen R. McKenzie on May 28, 1960 in Glencoe. Mary Jo worked as a teller for Wells Fargo Bank before retiring.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Allen; parents, Henry and Frances; brothers, Ray, John, Henry and Joe; sisters-in-law, Janet Zajicek, Alice Jilek, Annie Mueller; and brothers- in-law, Marvin Mueller, Marlowe Anderson, Kenneth McKenzie.
Mary Jo is survived by her children, Scott (Teresa) of Shakopee, Timothy (Maureen) of Boulder, CO and Sue (Mark) Broberg of Vadnais Heights; grandchildren, Christopher (Danielle), Thomas and Nicholas McKenzie and Sarah (Andy) Edstrom, Caitlin and Samuel Broberg, Neil and John McKenzie; five great-grandchildren, Blake, Liam and Savannah McKenzie, Olivia and Jackson Edstrom; brother, Jerry (Karen) Zajicek of Hutchinson; sisters-in-law, Rosina Jilek and Laurina Zajicek both of Glencoe, Donna (Merrill) Johnson of Hutchinson, Sharon Anderson of Bloomington, Barb (Gene) Betker of Darwin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Monday, June 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, June 21 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 11 a.m. all at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Serving as pallbearers is Christopher McKenzie, Tom McKenzie, Nick McKenzie, Sam Broberg, Neil McKenzie and John McKenzie. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
