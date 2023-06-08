Obituary for Mary Joleen Goodell Mahlum

Mary Goodell Mahlum, age 71, of Prior Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 3, 2023.
A Celebration of Mary's Life will take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 22 with visitation from 9 to 11 a.m., at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church, 3611 N Behrens Rd NW, Prior Lake. Pastor Diana Hunstad will preside.
Born on May 10, 1952, Mary was the 6th of eight children born to parents Willard and Pearl Goodell. Mary grew up on a farm in the Mankato in the area, and enjoyed playing outside with her siblings, and helping out on the farm. She was particularly fond of helping raise their calves and chickens.
After graduating from Lake Crystal High School, Mary attended Rasmussen Business School, and began working at First National Bank in St. Peter, MN. It was through her work that she met the love of her life, Kermit Mahlum. The pair moved to the Prior Lake area in 1992, and were married at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church in Prior Lake on July 5, 1996.
When Mary and Kermit moved to Prior Lake, Mary started volunteering at Gideon Pond Senior Living- after a month volunteering, she was hired to work there, and after 3 months she was managing the Independent Living Facility! Mary loved the Gideon Pond community and was grateful for all of the connections she made with residents and staff there.
When she wasnt working, Mary loved to be with her family. She enjoyed spending time with them traveling across the country, to Europe, and to Cozumel in the winter. As her and Kermits children got older, she was overjoyed to become a grandma- time spent with her grandchildren was always cherished. And her furry family cant be forgotten either- life just wasnt complete without a dog or two at home!
Mary will forever be missed by her husband of nearly 27 years, Kermit; daughter, Jessica (Brian Whipps) Rassmussen; granddaughter, Hannah; step-children, Chad (Donna) Mahlum, Chara (Chris) Anderson, Charrise (Devin) Rawn, Cameron Mahlum; many step-grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Beverly Grotsun, Barbara (Tom) Lindskog, David (Barbara) Goodell, Joan Luthra, Diane (Jeffrey Nestvold) Arnold, Mike (Melissa) Goodell; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Pearl Goodell; brother, Wayne Goodell; and brothers-in-law, Jim Grotsun and Pal Luthra.
Share a message with Mary's family at:
Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation