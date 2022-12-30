Obituary for Mary K. Anderson

Mary Kay Anderson, age 74, surrounded by family, of Shakopee, died December 12, 2022.
Mary was born on December 23, 1947 to James and Donna Phillips in Richfield. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, faithful family member and friend.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, James Phillips.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, LeRoy; her son, Scott (Paula); son, Mike (Gretchen); grandchildren, Cody, Kai, Araya and Kari; mother, Donna Phillips and sister, Susan Larson.
Please join us to celebrate Mary's life on January 14 at 10 a.m. visitation and 11 a.m. service with a lunch to follow at the Minnesota Cremation Society of Edina. If you are being called to honor Mary, please do so by sending a donation to the ALS Association in her honor.